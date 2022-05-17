Matip adds to unmatched Premier League record as Liverpool beat Southampton

Joel Matip's second-half goal against Southampton helped Liverpool remain in the title race while ensuring the defender maintains an unmatched record in the Premier League.

Matip joined Takumi Minamino on the scoresheet, leading Liverpool to a 2-1 win at Southampton to push the title race to the final day.

With the win, Liverpool remain just one point behind Manchester City heading into Sunday and will now rely on help from Aston Villa to keep their title hopes alive.

Matip's incredible record

With his goal on Tuesday, Matip has now scored in eight separate Premier League matches.

When he's scored, it has been good news for Liverpool as the Reds have won all eight matches that have seen Matip on the scoresheet.

Matip's actual winning record is unmatched in the Premier League, as he's only lost 10 of his 125 league appearances for Liverpool.

At just eight per cent, Matip has the lowest losing ratio of any of the 1,081 players to have played at least 100 Premier League games.

Minamino's long wait

With his opening goal for Liverpool, Minamino has now scored in each of his last two Premier League starts for Liverpool.

Those starts have come 514 days apart, with his last one in December 2020 against Crystal Palace.

That is the longest gap of scoring in consecutive starts for a Premier League club since Duncan Ferguson went 533 days in between goals for Everton from April 2002 to September 2003.

