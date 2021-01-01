Mathias Kigonya: Uganda goalkeeper signs for Azam FC from Forest Rangers

The former Sofapaka custodian has arrived in the Mainland Premier League to bolster the Ice-cream Makers’ squad

goalkeeper Mathias Kigonya has completed a transfer move to Azam FC of .

Kigonya is the latest player to be signed by the former Mainland Premier League champions and he arrives just after confirming his exit from Forest of the Zambian Super League.

Kigonya signed for Forest Rangers in 2019 when he was handed a two-year deal and his latest move means he has joined his international compatriot Nicholas Wadada.

“We have completed the signing of Ugandan goalkeeper [Mathias] Kigonya who will be with us for two years. His signing was recommended by head coach George Lwandamina,” Azam announced on Wednesday.

At Azam, he is expected to fight for regular places with Benedict Haule, David Mapigano and Wilbol Kaseke. In the previous transfer window, Azam signed Mapigano from and even though the Tanzanian had a good start, poor results from matchday eight of the ongoing campaign saw him used inter-changeably with Haule.

Kaseke has always played second fiddle but was prominently deployed in the Mapinduzi Cup where Azam were eliminated by Yanga SC in the semi-finals.

As he confirmed Forest Rangers’ departure, the former Bright Stars goalkeeper penned a heartfelt goodbye message.

“It is with a heavy heart that I say goodbye to you,” the former Sofapaka and Kakamega Homeboyz goalkeeper said.

“I cannot thank you enough for the lessons you’ve taught me and the friendship you’ve so freely given. Absolutely, like any great team, you encouraged me, assisted me, and made me better at what we do.

“Thank you for sharing the wins and losses, the triumphs and the tribulations. Working with you has been a true privilege.

“I leave with friends, memories, and lessons learned from each of you. It’s been a pleasure getting to know and working with you during my time in Zambia.”

“To the management, technical and the playing unit, thank you for giving me a professional home,” he added.

“To the fans and well-wishers, I can't thank you enough for all your support. I’m sad to be leaving yet excited for what lies ahead, for me and for all of you. I hope our paths intersect time and again.”

Azam are understood to have signed Kigonya and Mpiana Mozinzi in the mini-transfer window – that will close on January 15 - in order to rescue their season.