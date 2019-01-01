Mathias Kigonya snubs Sofapaka in a tribute note after successful switch to Zambia

Kigonya felt that Homeboyz fans deserved an answer, but not Batoto Ba Mungu adherents

Mathias Kigonya conveniently avoided mentioning Sofapaka in his tribute note after the Ugandan custodian switched from Kenya to the Zambian Premier League.

The former Sofapaka captain instead, apologized to Kakamega Homeboyz fans for making a move out of the club without kicking a ball after he joined the side in December, 2018.

Kigonya found refuge at Kakamega Homeboyz after he mutually terminated his contract with Batoto Ba Mungu.

After joined the Zambian club Forest Rangers, Kigonya felt that Homeboyz fans deserved an answer, but not Batoto Ba Mungu adherents.

Article continues below

“I can officially announce that my move from Kenya to Zambia is down the line. I thought it would never happen but thank be to God for the blessings.

"Now it is time for me to say goodbye to Kakamega Homeboyz family. To the fans, it’s so hurtful that I did not make an appearance for Homeboyz as I left before the league kicked-off. “It has been an incredible journey since I started playing football…but I think it came at the right time; making a move from the east to south,” Kigonya said in a social media post.

The diminutive goalkeeper cum spot-kick specialist has told Rangers fans to expect more from him: “Forest Rangers, I come equipped and prepared to face challenges of which we have to overcome as a team.”