Mathews: Gor Mahia’s Oluoch, Odhiambo clash over former Wazito FC, Palos FC goalkeeper

The assistant coach wants the signing done but the veteran custodian opposes it saying it will jeopardise the future of the youngsters at K’Ogalo

’s intention to sign former Wazito FC and goalkeeper Gad Mathews may cause serious divisions at the club.

Mathews has been fronted for signing by the club’s assistant coach Patrick Odhiambo but veteran goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch is opposed to the move.

The Green Army have already signed Levis Opiyo from Nairobi City Stars and Samuel Njau from Western Stima and their efforts to bring another goalkeeper onboard has threatened the unity of the club.

More teams

K’Ogalo lost David Mapigano to Azam FC after just a season and the goalkeeping department was left even shallower following the departure of Fredrick Odhiambo to Wazito FC.

“The proposal [to sign Mathews] has led to a sharp division in the club,” a source close to Gor Mahia told Goal on Saturday.

“Whereas Odhiambo sees Mathews as a better local option and addition to the team, Oluoch is not impressed at all. Oluoch sees Mathews potential arrival as a threat to the youth team goalkeeper he has been working with.

“The division is so sharp but Oluoch enjoys the backing of the office. Odhiambo seems to be in a dilemma over the issue.”

The said strife comes a day after Gor Mahia confirmed a reshuffle in the youth team where their legend Jerim Onyango was moved from being a team manager to a goalkeeper’s coach overseeing both the senior and the junior team.

“In his [Onyango’s] place, Collins Kalee who was previously attached to the junior team’s technical bench will now steer the wheels as youth team manager, Kennedy Ochola takes up the kit manager position with Celestinus Otieno as his assistant,” the club’s secretary-general Samuel Ochola said as he explained why the changes were necessary.

Article continues below

“The changes have been necessitated by the need to have a seamless team working together,” said the newly-elected official.

“There will be combined training sessions where the juniors can learn from the senior team and the coaching staff too can work and learn from each other for the betterment of the club.”

Gor Mahia have been busy in the transfer window and have signed Andrew Malisero Numero from Malawi, Benson Omalla, midfielder Sydney Ochieng, defender Kelvin Wesonga from Western Stima, Cameroonian midfielder Bertrand Konfor, John Macharia, from Georgia, Tito Okello from Vipers SC and John Ochieng from Sugar.