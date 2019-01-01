Mathare United's win over Ulinzi Stars a sign of growth - Ali

The Slum Boys had not managed a win over the KPL's 2010 champions in seven of their last matches before the Machakos clash

head coach Salim Ali as claimed the team is showing gradual improvement after registering a 2-1 over on Saturday.

David Owino and Clifford Alwanga struck to give The Slum Boys their first win in seven matches over Ulinzi Stars and Ali says it is a testament his players are on an upward trajectory.

Daniel Waweru scored the Stars' goal.

“There is gradual improvement and the win showed the work we do in training is registering in the minds of the players,” Ali, who took the club's reigns from Francis Kimanzi, told the club's website.

“We now need to continue with this momentum as the season is just starting and go step by step towards attaining our goals.”

Mathare United registered a goalless draw against in their opening match before another 1-1 draw against .

The win at Kenyatta Stadium means they are on top of the league table pending the conclusion of matchday three actions on Sunday.

“The result has come out of sheer hard work. The boys dug deep to get the win and I can only thank them for the best performance so far this campaign.”

Ali has maintained a similar starting line up across the three matches played but he warns the regular players not to relax much and at the same time admitted everyone in the team has a chance to feature.

“Maintaining with the same starting squad does not mean I have found the squad which has exactly gelled together,” he concluded.

“The team is beyond the 11 players who start the game but you start or make the bench because of what you have done in the last game as well as in training.

“So, I urge all my players to strive to be better and not let complacency creep in.”