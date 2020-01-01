Mathare United’s Munro bullied AFC Leopards to NSL relegation - Lilumbi

The former Ingwe official claims the Slum Boys stalwart was previously the architect of their woes, after they were expelled from the league

Timothy Lilumbi has claimed chairman Bob Munro was the key player that ensured AFC were relegated from the Premier League in 2007.

Lilumbi, a former Ingwe organising secretary, said Munro never wanted AFC Leopards in the top-tier and played an active role in their woes in 2007 all through to 2009.

“Munro victimised and bullied us a lot and he is the one who got us relegated from the league,” Lilumbi told Goal.

“They were in charge of football and given that we had performed badly and needed to win our last match in order to remain in the top tier, took advantage of that and victimised us.

“We went on and defeated Kangemi United in the last game, shockingly Munro ganged up with that club claiming Wycliffe Jumba, our player, was not appropriately signed and registered.

“During those days we were not doing transfer matters online as we were doing everything manually through the federation.

“Our defence was that if Jumba indeed was not properly registered, then all our matches should be cancelled and not just the Kangemi United one.

“We lost that case and we were eventually relegated to the Nation Wide League [now National Super League] for two years. When we finally got promoted, Munro rushed to an Eldoret court claiming that we were not promoted fairly.”

Lilumbi stated how Sammy Opingo, a former Football Federation (FKF) general-secretary, saved them from Munro’s determination to have them away from the Premier League.

“Were it not for Opingo to stand firm, we would not have returned to the league,” he added.

“He wanted us out of the and when we fought successfully for promotion, he did not want to see us back. During that time, lower divisions were under FKF and the Premier League was being managed by the ‘vultures’.

“He is a man I have never liked.”

Lilumbi’s comments come after the FKF expelled Mathare United and Zoo FC from the top-tier given their opposition to the StarTimes deal. The expulsion of the two clubs, according to FKF president Nick Mwendwa, cannot be changed.

“It is a closed chapter for Mathare United and Zoo,” Mwendwa told Goal on Monday.

“We gave the two teams 48 hours to sign the deal and it elapsed last Friday with none of them endorsing the same, and the National Executive Committee (NEC) has passed to remove them from the league and that is final."