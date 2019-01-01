Mathare United's hunger for success evident after back-to-back wins - Ali

The 2008 KPL champions had to fight and see off the Sugar Millers for their Sunday win, a move which has elated their coach

The fact have registered back-to-back wins for the first time against shows the hunger in the squad, coach Salim Ali has stated.

The game was poised for a draw but a late goal by Klinsman Omulanga ensured the Slum Boys won the encounter 3-2 at Awendo Stadium on Sunday.

“The boys were magnificent in their attitude to never give up and kept fighting for the win until the final minute and I am honestly proud of their resilience,” Ali told the club's website.

“It is the first time we are winning back-to-back and the manner in which we have done it shows the hunger [for success] within the squad.”

The coach admitted his backline showed some weaknesses against the Sugar Millers but pointed out fatigue could have contributed to the sloppy performance.

“I was not, however, particularly impressed with our defence but overall, in general, it was a good performance from the boys and I do understand the fact we have played three games in the space of 10 days can have a toll on the players,” he added.

The coach, however, gave a mixed assessment on the impact the international break will have on his players thereafter.

“We take an almost two-week break from now and on one side I am happy because it will give the lads some time off to rest and for me to go back to the drawing board and iron out some details. But on the other hand, it halts the momentum as we are in a good place,” Ali concluded.

“But all in all, it is the nature of the game.”

Mathare United, fourth on the league's log with 17 points, will face on November 20.