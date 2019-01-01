Mathare United's draw against Kariobangi Sharks a fair result – Salim Ali

The tactician has hailed the result they recorded on Saturday, saying getting a point from a derby is always very hard

head coach Salim Ali has described their 0-0 draw against as a fair result.

The goalless draw was the fourth in six meetings in the Slum Derby and Ali says the Saturday point is very welcome.

“Games against Kariobangi Sharks are always going to be tough, it’s a derby which always brings out the best from both teams,” Ali told the club's website.

“I'm disappointed we didn't win because we had planned for a whole week to win but I can say the draw is a fair result. We take the point and focus on our next assignment.”

The tactician also revealed their strategy in the game, which was primarily executed by Chris Ochieng and Klinsmann Omulanga.

“The game plan was to have [Chris] Ochieng run them rugged with his physicality for about an hour and then have Omulanga come in and do the same for the final minutes but it did not go quite to plan,” he added.

“But I am happy with what I saw from [Klinsmann] Omulanga.”

Omulanga squandered a number of chances in Machakos but his coach has defended him, saying he will soon hit the highest levels.

“He did not have a proper pre-season with us but has improved tremendously to get to the level of the other players,” he added.

Article continues below

“He had chances where he could have scored and I am happy he got himself in those positions, it shows he is heading in the right direction.”

Ali has not been defeated after he was appointed the club's coach before the season as he has drawn against , and Kariobangi Sharks. They managed a 2-1 win over on September 21.