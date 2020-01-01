Mathare United's Salim Ali reveals plans for 2020/21 KPL season

The former champions have lost several key players to rivals who are busy rebuilding

coach Salim Ali has revealed he is waiting for the government to give a green light on the resumption of games before signing new players.

The 2008 champions have lost some key players to Kenyan Premier League ( ) rivals who are busy strengthening.

Among those who have left the 'slum' are Roy Okal who has joined 2009 champions , veteran midfielder Kevin Kimani who has joined Wazito, and Andrew Juma who switched to , among others.

"They were key players for us, but they made their decisions and we could not stop them," Ali told Goal on Sunday.

"As a team, we just wish them the best and also appreciate them for the time they were with us.

"As a team, we will sit down and find worthy replacements who can help us move forward. However, we will have to wait until there is a go-ahead for games resumption before signing them."

The youthful tactician has also revealed why he cannot set a specific target for the 2020/21 Kenyan Premier League season.

"We have to wait and see the players who come on board first," Salim explained.

"It is from there we can sit down together and set a realistic target. Currently, I cannot say for instance that I want to win the league without having the players to help me do so.

"After completing our signings, I will be able to gauge the team and know what we can achieve."

In the annulled 2019/20 season, the Slum Boys managed to collect 33 points from the 22 matches played. They had won eight games, drawn nine, and lost five.

The Football Federation (FKF) crowned Gor Mahia as champions after they accrued 54 points from the 23 matches they had played. K'Ogalo won 17 0f those games, drew three, and lost as many.

Western-based side Kakamega Homeboys were second with 47 points that came from 14 wins, five draws and three losses in the 22 matches played while managed to get 46 points, from the same number of matches.

The 11-time champions had won 13 games, drawn seven, and lost two.