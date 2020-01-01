Mathare United, Zoo FC & Ulinzi Stars facing expulsion from FKF Premier League

The three ‘rebel’ clubs have refused to endorse the broadcast deal between the federation and pay-TV channel StarTimes

Three ‘rebel’ clubs are now facing expulsion from the Football Federation (FKF) Premier League after they refused to endorse the broadcast deal involving the federation and StarTimes.

A top source within the federation has exclusively told Goal the three clubs – . and Zoo FC – will be kicked out of the league by the federation’s National Executive Committee (NEC) sometime this week, after they refused to endorse the partnership.

The source has further told Goal the FKF has also reached out to the world governing body Fifa over the stalemate which has now stretched for four weeks, and Fifa has no problem with the decision to kick out the clubs because “they don’t own TV rights”.

“The three ‘rebel’ clubs are on the verge of being kicked out of the league by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of FKF,” the source, who did not want to be named, told Goal on Tuesday.

“They will be removed because the FKF has the obligation that every team affiliated to their league must sign the undertaking by StarTimes so that their matches are screened live on TV.

“It is already matchday two and they have refused to sign the endorsement, they have remained adamant despite perusing through the document, FKF has also written to them more than four times, and they are still saying they cannot sign, we cannot keep changing fixtures every week because of their stand, they will be kicked out.”

The source continued: “Something significant will happen this week because the TV rights belong to FKF and not the clubs, FKF have no choice but to crack the whip, we cannot wait for them any longer.

“We have talked to them for the last four weeks [on why they should sign the document], but they have refused, and now a decision has been made and the decision is to kick them out of the league.”

The source further said the FKF is ready to handle the team’s next course of action even if they move to court.

“We are ready for any action they will take, we can meet in court if they move to court, we don’t have time to waste,” the source continued.

Meanwhile, Goal also understands clubs that have already signed the deal have ganged up on the ‘rebel’ clubs, stating they cannot play against them if they don’t sign the deal.

“We cannot play against a team which has not signed the deal because we will not receive anything in return,” a chairman of a club in the league, and who did not want to be named, told Goal.

“It is either the three clubs sign the StarTimes deal so we can play against them or else they are removed from the fixtures, we suffered a lot last season without money and now that the FKF has managed to secure sponsorship, it is better we follow the laws.”

The 15 clubs in the top-flight have already received a Sh2million grant from sponsors BetKing and StarTimes, as per the signed contracts.