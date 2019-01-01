Mathare United will not underrate Nzoia Sugar - Salim Ali

The tactician states the former champions will have to give their best to stand a chance of getting a win against the struggling Sugar Millers

head coach Salim Ali admits his charges will have to dig deep to stand a chance of winning their game against on Sunday.

The two teams are set to play each other in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) match to be played at Kasarani Stadium.

The 2008 league champions have been blazing hot and cold this season and they are currently placed 10th on the log with 17 points.

It is not going well with the Sugar Millers, who are four positions lower, having bagged just 10 points from the 13 games played. Despite coming into the match as favourites, coach Ali states they cannot afford to underrate his opponents.

"If football was played on paper, definitely the three points could automatically be ours but it is not the case," the tactician told Goal on Sunday.

"[Nzoia] are fighting to get out of their current position meaning they will give absolutely everything to get a positive result. It will be a tough game and we have to be at our best and avoid the mentality of being better than our opponents."

The former coach believes the Slum Boys will stand a better chance of winning only if they stick to their game plan.

Article continues below

"We have to settle early and take our chances; as usual we have our tactics and if we do everything as planned, I believe we will get maximum points," Ali concluded.

The other KPL game will be between defending champions against Posta at Narok Stadium.