Mathare United were lethargic vs Kisumu All-Stars - coach Salim Ali bemoans

The coach made the assessment after pulling off a hard-fought 2-1 win over the league's newcomers in Kisumu on Saturday

The Slum Boys went a goal down courtesy of George Arebe's strike in the 46th minute before Kelvin Kimani and Clifford Alwanga struck thereafter to give them their first win of the season, but the display did not satisfy the tactician.

“I thank my players for securing the win. Those are three invaluable points which keep us in the direction we want to go but aside from that I was not particularly impressed with our display,” Ali told the club's website.

“We were lethargic and did not play to our strengths. Credit to Kisumu All-Stars though for making it difficult for us.”

The youthful coach, however, promised to work on areas of weakness he observed during the Saturday clash at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

“The comebacks can be analyzed in two ways, either positive or negative. The positive is we have the character to respond after conceding first. The negative aspect is we are only responding after we have gone down in matches,” he explained.

“It's a worrying situation but one I believe we will tackle in our subsequent matches.”

The victory compounded Kisumu All-Stars' woes as the newcomers are without a win in the top-flight.

Unbeaten Mathare United will welcome , who are unbeaten so far this season, on October 27.