Mathare United were let down by key players in Kakamega Homeboyz defeat - Ali

The coach believes the results would have been different if the dependable stars impressed as they did before

head coach Salim Ali has blamed his key players for their 3-1 loss to Kakamega in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) game on Saturday.

Without giving specific names, Ali believes it would have been a different result had their dependable players been in good form.

A brace from Peter Thiong'o and a goal from David Okoth ensured Kakamega Homeoyz claimed the win at Kenyatta Stadium as Mathare United's struggle to get results from their home matches continued.

John Mwangi scored the only goal for the former KPL champions.

“Kakamega Homeboyz are a good side and we played into their hands with our naivety. Also, our key players who we normally rely on failed to turn-up and against a team like Homeboyz you will be made to pay for any slackness,” told the club's portal.

“It was a bad day in the office where nothing really went our way. We struggled throughout the game which was all down to a lack in concentration across the field.”

Roy Okal was sent off in the 80th minute and coach Ali believes the red card could serve as a blessing in disguise for the player.

“We will definitely miss [Roy] Okal. He is a key component of this team but we have depth in that position and I know we will be fine,” he added.

“To be sent off is in the nature of the game and there is nothing we can do about it. It will also give him much needed rest as he is one of the few players in this team to have been present in each and every game so far.”

Mathare United, who have had better results when playing away games, will face AFC on December 8 at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.