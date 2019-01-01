KPL

Mathare United vs Wazito FC: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Comments()
Goal Kenya.
The big-spending newcomers will be going flat out to make it two wins out of two when they face the Slum Boys on Saturday

Wazito FC won their first game of the season after downing Zoo Kericho 2-0, and they are aiming to beat Mathare United.

The Slum Boys are in relatively good form having lost none of their last four games. Coach Salim Ali is hoping his charges can rise to the occasion and bag maximum points against the big-spending side.

Game Mathare United vs Wazito FC
Date Saturday, October 5
Time 3:00 pm (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game can be watched live on Facebook.

Kenya TV channel Online stream
NONE Madgoat TV

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream
NONE Madgoat TV

Squads & Team News

Position Mathare United squad
Goalkeepers David Okello, Job Ochieng
Defenders David Owino, Samuel Olwande, Martin Ongori, Johnstone Omurwa, Andrew Juma, Harun Junior
Midfielders Francis Omondi, Roy Okal, Kevin Kimani, Alphonce Ndonye, John Mwangi, James Kinyanjui
Forwards Clifford Alwanga, Chris Ochieng, Klinsman Omulanga

Coach Salim Ali has no injury concerns and will be aiming at sticking with the side which previously did the job against Ulinzi Stars and Kariobangi Sharks.

Editors' Picks

However, Ali is not taking Wazito lightly and has warned his charges to be ready for a huge battle.

“[Wazito] have the best squad in the league and we need to be very careful when playing against them,” Ali told Goal. “We are ready to continue with the good start to the season but we must be strong at the back and also attack as a team if we are to win the match.”

Probable XI for Mathare United: Ochieng, Juma, Junior, Ongori, Owino, Okal, Kimani, Alwanga, Kinyanjui, Mwangi, C. Ochieng.

Position Wazito FC squad
Goalkeepers Steve Njunge, Gad Mathews
Defenders Bernard Ochieng, Abouba Sibomana, Omurwa Johnstone, Karim Nizigiyimana, Lloyd Wahome, Odhiambo Dan
Midfielders Teddy Osok, Michael Oduor, David Oswe, Joseph Waithira, Paul Acquah
Forwards Derrick Onyango, Victor Ndinya, Musa Brian, Elvis Rupia, Derrick Otanga

Wazito are targeting back to back wins in the top tier and their chances of maintaining a similar team which won against Zoo Kericho are high.

Joe Waithera made a return from an ankle injury and might make a late cameo depending on the situation. Striker Derrick Otanga hopes he can be given a chance to open his account for the club since he joined from Sony Sugar.

Goalkeeper [Kelvin] Omondi, who has been in great form in the last three games, and midfielder [Amos] Asembeka will, however, sit out the game after picking up injuries in training.

Probable XI for Wazito FC: Njunge, Ochieng, Sibomana, Odhiambo, Omurwa, Odhiambo, Osok, Musa, Acquah, Onyango, Ndinya.

Match Preview

This will be the third time these two teams are meeting in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL). The Slum Boys have never won against Wazito, they have lost once and drawn once as well.

Wazito FC v Mathare United.

The 2008 league champions have so far collected six points from their last four games and will take their points tally to nine with a win on Saturday.

Wazito have managed to collect five points from the same number of games, and a loss this weekend will not be welcome by the management.

The 2018/19 National Super League (NSL) champions defeated Mathare United 4-1 in the pre-season friendly, but Chrispin Oduor is quoted by the club's official portal saying Saturday's game will be very different.

“It is true we have not had the best of outings against them (Wazito) but we will meet tomorrow under different circumstances. The preseason game was just that, a preseason game and nothing was at stake," the skipper said.

“We have played against them in the past and know the game will be a tough one. But we also know what we are capable of and go into the game buoyed by our recent performances.

“We have been working hard in training the whole week and everyone is locked and ready for the game against Wazito which we are targeting nothing short of a win,” Oduor concluded.

Wazito coach Fred Ambani believes his team has gelled well and now they are ready to grind out positive results.

"To be honest, I have never had any doubts with the players, it is just that we had not gelled properly and it is the reason we struggled to score,” Ambani told Goal. “Even the initial matches, we played well, but the end product was missing, and I am happy we delivered last weekend.”

Article continues below

"The win against Zoo is a confidence builder for us, I believe we will be better in our next game [against Mathare]. The pressure is off, and we can now fully concentrate on the pitch to grind positive results."

Mathare United are lying ninth in the 18-team league table on six points while Wazito are a place below them on five.

Close