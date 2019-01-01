Mathare United vs Wazito FC: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The big-spending newcomers will be going flat out to make it two wins out of two when they face the Slum Boys on Saturday

Wazito FC won their first game of the season after downing 2-0, and they are aiming to beat .

The Slum Boys are in relatively good form having lost none of their last four games. Coach Salim Ali is hoping his charges can rise to the occasion and bag maximum points against the big-spending side.

Game Mathare United vs Wazito FC Date Saturday, October 5 Time 3:00 pm (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In , the game can be watched live on Facebook.

Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE Madgoat TV

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Squads & Team News

Position Mathare United squad Goalkeepers David Okello, Job Ochieng Defenders David Owino, Samuel Olwande, Martin Ongori, Johnstone Omurwa, Andrew Juma, Harun Junior Midfielders Francis Omondi, Roy Okal, Kevin Kimani, Alphonce Ndonye, John Mwangi, James Kinyanjui Forwards Clifford Alwanga, Chris Ochieng, Klinsman Omulanga

Coach Salim Ali has no injury concerns and will be aiming at sticking with the side which previously did the job against and .

However, Ali is not taking Wazito lightly and has warned his charges to be ready for a huge battle.

“[Wazito] have the best squad in the league and we need to be very careful when playing against them,” Ali told Goal. “We are ready to continue with the good start to the season but we must be strong at the back and also attack as a team if we are to win the match.”

Probable XI for Mathare United: Ochieng, Juma, Junior, Ongori, Owino, Okal, Kimani, Alwanga, Kinyanjui, Mwangi, C. Ochieng.

Position Wazito FC squad Goalkeepers Steve Njunge, Gad Mathews Defenders Bernard Ochieng, Abouba Sibomana, Omurwa Johnstone, Karim Nizigiyimana, Lloyd Wahome, Odhiambo Dan Midfielders Teddy Osok, Michael Oduor, David Oswe, Joseph Waithira, Paul Acquah Forwards Derrick Onyango, Victor Ndinya, Musa Brian, Elvis Rupia, Derrick Otanga

Wazito are targeting back to back wins in the top tier and their chances of maintaining a similar team which won against Zoo Kericho are high.

Joe Waithera made a return from an ankle injury and might make a late cameo depending on the situation. Striker Derrick Otanga hopes he can be given a chance to open his account for the club since he joined from .

Goalkeeper [Kelvin] Omondi, who has been in great form in the last three games, and midfielder [Amos] Asembeka will, however, sit out the game after picking up injuries in training.

Probable XI for Wazito FC: Njunge, Ochieng, Sibomana, Odhiambo, Omurwa, Odhiambo, Osok, Musa, Acquah, Onyango, Ndinya.