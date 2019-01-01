Mathare United vs Wazito FC: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Wazito FC won their first game of the season after downing Zoo Kericho 2-0, and they are aiming to beat Mathare United.
The Slum Boys are in relatively good form having lost none of their last four games. Coach Salim Ali is hoping his charges can rise to the occasion and bag maximum points against the big-spending side.
|Game
|Mathare United vs Wazito FC
|Date
|Saturday, October 5
|Time
|3:00 pm (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game can be watched live on Facebook.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|Madgoat TV
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|Madgoat TV
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Mathare United squad
|Goalkeepers
|David Okello, Job Ochieng
|Defenders
|David Owino, Samuel Olwande, Martin Ongori, Johnstone Omurwa, Andrew Juma, Harun Junior
|Midfielders
|Francis Omondi, Roy Okal, Kevin Kimani, Alphonce Ndonye, John Mwangi, James Kinyanjui
|Forwards
|Clifford Alwanga, Chris Ochieng, Klinsman Omulanga
Coach Salim Ali has no injury concerns and will be aiming at sticking with the side which previously did the job against Ulinzi Stars and Kariobangi Sharks.
However, Ali is not taking Wazito lightly and has warned his charges to be ready for a huge battle.
“[Wazito] have the best squad in the league and we need to be very careful when playing against them,” Ali told Goal. “We are ready to continue with the good start to the season but we must be strong at the back and also attack as a team if we are to win the match.”
Probable XI for Mathare United: Ochieng, Juma, Junior, Ongori, Owino, Okal, Kimani, Alwanga, Kinyanjui, Mwangi, C. Ochieng.
|Position
|Wazito FC squad
|Goalkeepers
|Steve Njunge, Gad Mathews
|Defenders
|Bernard Ochieng, Abouba Sibomana, Omurwa Johnstone, Karim Nizigiyimana, Lloyd Wahome, Odhiambo Dan
|Midfielders
|Teddy Osok, Michael Oduor, David Oswe, Joseph Waithira, Paul Acquah
|Forwards
|Derrick Onyango, Victor Ndinya, Musa Brian, Elvis Rupia, Derrick Otanga
Wazito are targeting back to back wins in the top tier and their chances of maintaining a similar team which won against Zoo Kericho are high.
Joe Waithera made a return from an ankle injury and might make a late cameo depending on the situation. Striker Derrick Otanga hopes he can be given a chance to open his account for the club since he joined from Sony Sugar.
Goalkeeper [Kelvin] Omondi, who has been in great form in the last three games, and midfielder [Amos] Asembeka will, however, sit out the game after picking up injuries in training.
Probable XI for Wazito FC: Njunge, Ochieng, Sibomana, Odhiambo, Omurwa, Odhiambo, Osok, Musa, Acquah, Onyango, Ndinya.
Match Preview
This will be the third time these two teams are meeting in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL). The Slum Boys have never won against Wazito, they have lost once and drawn once as well.
The 2008 league champions have so far collected six points from their last four games and will take their points tally to nine with a win on Saturday.
Wazito have managed to collect five points from the same number of games, and a loss this weekend will not be welcome by the management.
The 2018/19 National Super League (NSL) champions defeated Mathare United 4-1 in the pre-season friendly, but Chrispin Oduor is quoted by the club's official portal saying Saturday's game will be very different.
“It is true we have not had the best of outings against them (Wazito) but we will meet tomorrow under different circumstances. The preseason game was just that, a preseason game and nothing was at stake," the skipper said.
“We have played against them in the past and know the game will be a tough one. But we also know what we are capable of and go into the game buoyed by our recent performances.
“We have been working hard in training the whole week and everyone is locked and ready for the game against Wazito which we are targeting nothing short of a win,” Oduor concluded.
Wazito coach Fred Ambani believes his team has gelled well and now they are ready to grind out positive results.
"To be honest, I have never had any doubts with the players, it is just that we had not gelled properly and it is the reason we struggled to score,” Ambani told Goal. “Even the initial matches, we played well, but the end product was missing, and I am happy we delivered last weekend.”
"The win against Zoo is a confidence builder for us, I believe we will be better in our next game [against Mathare]. The pressure is off, and we can now fully concentrate on the pitch to grind positive results."
Mathare United are lying ninth in the 18-team league table on six points while Wazito are a place below them on five.