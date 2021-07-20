Mathare United vs Tusker: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Tusker will face relegation-threatened Mathare United in an FKF Premier League match at Ruaraka grounds on Tuesday.
The Brewers have already sealed a ticket to the Caf Champions League and are now determined to finish the season at the top of the 18-team league table to be crowned champions.
While Tusker are chasing for the title, the ‘Slum Boys’ will be keen to get a win and avoid being relegated to the lower division.
Editors' Picks
|Game
|Mathare United vs Tusker
|Date
|Tuesday, July 20, 2021
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
|Outside Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Mathare United squad
|Goalkeepers
|Job Ochieng, and David Okello.
|Defenders
|Martin Ongori, Lennox Ogutu, David Ochieng (C), Norman Ogolla, Dennis Ochieng, and Austin Ochieng.
|Midfielders
|Cersidy Okeyo, Alphonse Ndonye, John Mwangi, Danson Kago, Boniface Akenga, and Khalid Jumaan.
|Forwards
|Tyson Otieno, Klinsman Omulanga, James Kinyanjui, Eugene Wethuli, and Dani Lual.
Mathare United coach Frank Ouna believes his players need no extra motivation as they take on the table-toppers.
“Every game is motivation enough for us because every game is an opportunity for us to get three points of which we desperately need,” Ouna said.
“Tomorrow [Tuesday] we are playing a team that is the best in the league and a win against them will give us the right boost towards wriggling our way to safety. If that isn’t motivation enough then you shouldn’t be with us.”
On whether the team will survive relegation, Ouna said: “We can’t play all eight matches at once. We play one at a time and for now, I am only looking at our game against Tusker.”
Probable XI Mathare United: Job Ochieng (GK), Ongori, Ogutu, Austin Ochieng, Ogolla, Okeyo, Ndonye, Mwangi, Kago, Otieno, and Omulanga.
|Position
|Tusker squad
|Goalkeepers
|Emery Mvuyekure, Robert Mboya, and Wanjala Michael.
|Defenders
|Kevin Monyi, Erick Ambunya, Rodgers Aloro, Eugene Asike, Christopher Oruchum, and Hillary Wandera.
|Midfielders
|Hashim Sempala, Apollo Otieno, Jackson Macharia, Boniface Muchiri, Michael Madoya, and Humphrey Mieno.
|Forwards
|George Odhiambo, David Majak, Kevin Okoth, Henry Meja, Faraj Ominde, and Luke Namanda.
Tusker will strive to make it two wins out of two and coach Robert Matano is confident they are on the right path to win the title.
“We have done well from our last five matches and we want to keep going, we don’t have to give up now, we are at the top and must strive to be there at the end of the season,” Matano told Goal.
While Tusker will welcome captain Hashim Sempala to the squad, who missed the AFC Leopards game due to suspension after accumulating five yellow cards, four players will miss the game for various reasons.
Boniface Muchiri and Henry Meja, are away with the Harambee Stars U23 team in Ethiopia for the Cecafa tournament, while Luke Namanda and Kevin Okoth are both injured.
Probable XI for Tusker: Mvuyekure, Aloro, Wandera, Oruchum, Asike, Mieno, Onyango, Ominde, Meja, Macharia, Odhiambo.
Match Preview
While Tusker beat AFC Leopards 2-0 in their last league assignment, Mathare United suffered a 1-0 defeat against promoted side Bidco United.
The Brewers were 1-0 victors when the two sides met in the first round meeting while last season, they drew 1-1 in the first meeting before the second round fixture was cancelled owing to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.
In the 2019 season, Mathare United beat Tusker 2-1 in the first meeting before they drew 1-1 in the second round fixture while in 2018; Mathare also won the first meeting 1-0 before the second meeting ended in a 2-2 draw.
While Tusker are topping the log on 54 points from 24 matches, the ‘Slum Boys’ are languishing at the bottom with 14 points from 24 matches.