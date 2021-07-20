Mathare United vs Tusker: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Brewers will be keen to open a nine-point gap at the top of the table when they face the struggling ‘Slum Boys’ on Tuesday

Tusker will face relegation-threatened Mathare United in an FKF Premier League match at Ruaraka grounds on Tuesday.

The Brewers have already sealed a ticket to the Caf Champions League and are now determined to finish the season at the top of the 18-team league table to be crowned champions.

While Tusker are chasing for the title, the ‘Slum Boys’ will be keen to get a win and avoid being relegated to the lower division.

Game Mathare United vs Tusker Date Tuesday, July 20, 2021 Time 15:00 (EAT)

Squads & Team News

Mathare United coach Frank Ouna believes his players need no extra motivation as they take on the table-toppers.

“Every game is motivation enough for us because every game is an opportunity for us to get three points of which we desperately need,” Ouna said.

“Tomorrow [Tuesday] we are playing a team that is the best in the league and a win against them will give us the right boost towards wriggling our way to safety. If that isn’t motivation enough then you shouldn’t be with us.”

On whether the team will survive relegation, Ouna said: “We can’t play all eight matches at once. We play one at a time and for now, I am only looking at our game against Tusker.”

Probable XI Mathare United: Job Ochieng (GK), Ongori, Ogutu, Austin Ochieng, Ogolla, Okeyo, Ndonye, Mwangi, Kago, Otieno, and Omulanga.

Tusker will strive to make it two wins out of two and coach Robert Matano is confident they are on the right path to win the title.

“We have done well from our last five matches and we want to keep going, we don’t have to give up now, we are at the top and must strive to be there at the end of the season,” Matano told Goal.

While Tusker will welcome captain Hashim Sempala to the squad, who missed the AFC Leopards game due to suspension after accumulating five yellow cards, four players will miss the game for various reasons.

Boniface Muchiri and Henry Meja, are away with the Harambee Stars U23 team in Ethiopia for the Cecafa tournament, while Luke Namanda and Kevin Okoth are both injured.

Probable XI for Tusker: Mvuyekure, Aloro, Wandera, Oruchum, Asike, Mieno, Onyango, Ominde, Meja, Macharia, Odhiambo.