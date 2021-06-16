Mathare United vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

K’Ogalo will be keen to make it five wins out five when they battle the ‘Slum Boys’ in a top-flight fixture at Ruaraka grounds

Gor Mahia have a chance to cut Tusker's lead at the top of the FKF Premier League table to four points if they manage to beat Mathare United in an FKF Premier League match on Wednesday.

Tusker missed out on a chance to open the gap at the summit further after they suffered a shock 1-0 defeat against struggling Posta Rangers on Tuesday, and K’Ogalo now have a chance to reduce the deficit if they get a win against the ‘Slum Boys’ at Ruaraka grounds.

On the other hand, second-placed KCB and third-placed AFC Leopards can leapfrog Tusker if they win their respective matches against Bidco United and Sofapaka, also on Wednesday.

KCB and AFC Leopards are tied on 36 points and a win for the two sides will see them reach 39 points, meaning Tusker will drop to third and Gor Mahia will jump to fourth on the log if they also win their fixture.

Game Mathare United vs Gor Mahia Date Wednesday, June 16, 2021 Time 15:00 (EAT)

Position Mathare United squad Goalkeepers Job Ochieng, and David Okello. Defenders Martin Ongori, Lennox Ogutu, David Ochieng (C), Norman Ogolla, Dennis Ochieng, and Austin Ochieng. Midfielders Cersidy Okeyo, Alphonse Ndonye, John Mwangi, Danson Kago, Boniface Akenga, and Khalid Jumaan. Forwards Tyson Otieno, Klinsman Omulanga, James Kinyanjui, Eugene Wethuli, and Dani Lual.

Mathare United will be without the services of their captain David Ochieng due to suspension after accumulating five yellow cards.

Coach Frank Ouna, who will face his former side, has said he was happy the team got a two-week break to refresh the players and they are now ready to face K’Ogalo.

“The games came in thick and fast when I was appointed. I believe we played three matches in the space of eight days and in such a short time I couldn’t coach the team the way I wanted to, I couldn’t even analyse our opponents extensively,” Ouna told the club’s social media pages.

“The last two weeks however have come in handy because in that time we have been able to look at different schemes and get everyone involved. We were fortunate to play three friendlies that have gone a long way in helping us prepare for tomorrow’s game.”

Probable XI for Mathare United: Job Ochieng (GK), Ongori, Ogutu, Austin Ochieng, Ogolla, Okeyo, Ndonye, Mwangi, Kago, Otieno, and Omulanga.

Position Gor Mahia squad Goalkeepers Boniface Oluoch, Caleb Otieno, and Gad Mathews. Defenders Geoffrey Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Charles Momanyi, Philemon Otieno, Kevin Wesonga, Fred Nkata, Andrew Juma, Frank Odhiambo, Harun Shakava. Midfielders Kenneth Muguna, Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Sydney Ochieng, Nicholas Omondi, Victor Ayugi. Forwards Jules Ulimwengu, Abdul Karim, Clifton Miheso, Benson Omalla, and John Macharia.

Gor Mahia coach Manuel Carlos Vaz Pinto is confident they will get a win against the stubborn ‘Slum Boys’and continue their push to the top.

“We are going for three points and it nothing else, I respect Mathare, they are a good team, they have a coach and players but we are now on a mission to accomplish our targets,” Vaz Pinto told Goal.

Gor will still be without striker Tito Okello, who is yet to return from an assignment with South Sudan during the international break.

In his absence, young striker Benson Omalla, who returned from Swedish Division One side FC Linkoping City last week, could get a chance to start in the game.

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mathews, P. Otieno, Ochieng, Shakava, Momanyi, Wendo, Onyango, Muguna, Ulimwengu, Omalla, Miheso.