Mathare United vs AFC Leopards: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
AFC Leopards will return to FKF Premier League action with a top match against Mathare United at Ruaraka Grounds on Wednesday.
Ingwe's last assignment saw them come from a goal down to force a 2-2 draw against Sofapaka and for them to remain in contention for the title, they must get a win against the 'Slum Boys.'
|Game
|Mathare United vs AFC Leopards
|Date
|Wednesday, June 23, 2021
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|StarTimes
|NONE
|Outside Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Mathare United squad
|Goalkeepers
|Job Ochieng, and David Okello.
|Defenders
|Martin Ongori, Lennox Ogutu, David Ochieng (C), Norman Ogolla, Dennis Ochieng, and Austin Ochieng.
|Midfielders
|Cersidy Okeyo, Alphonse Ndonye, John Mwangi, Danson Kago, Boniface Akenga, and Khalid Jumaan.
|Forwards
|Tyson Otieno, Klinsman Omulanga, James Kinyanjui, Eugene Wethuli, and Dani Lual.
Mathare United have lost their last three matches in the top-flight and a win will not help them as such, as they are heading toward relegation.
They have suffered three straight defeats - 1-0 against AFC in the first round, 1-0 against Gor Mahia and 1-0 against KCB - and another defeat against Ingwe will surely send them to relegation as they are sitting at the bottom of the 18-team table.
Probable XI Mathare United: Job Ochieng (GK), Ongori, Ogutu, Austin Ochieng, Ogolla, Okeyo, Ndonye, Mwangi, Kago, Otieno, and Omulanga
|Position
|AFC Leopards squad
|Goalkeepers
|Jeff Oyemba, Ezekiel Owade, Benjamin Ochan.
|Defenders
|Yusuf Mainge, Washington Munene, Robinson Kamura, Robert Mudenyu, Collins Shivachi, Omar Somobwana, Clyde Senaji, Lewis Bandi.
|Midfielders
|Said Tsuma, Peter Thiong’o, Gideon Waja, Fabrice Mugheni, Boniface Mukhekhe, Eugene Mukangula, Collins Shichenje, Austin Odhiambo, Marvin Nabwire, Jaffery Awiti, Musa Saad
|Forwards
|Harrison Mwendwa, Elvis Rupia, Hansel Ochieng, Bienvenue Shaka, Steven Otieno, Caleb Olilo, Peter Thiong'o.
AFC Leopards will be keen to bounce back to winning ways and stay in contention for the title after the dropped points against Batoto ba Mungu in Wundanyi.
Coach Aussems has already cautioned his players against underrating Mathare insisting they must work hard to get a win.
"We know how tough it is to play against teams fighting the drop and I don't want a situation where my players will take them [Mathare] for granted," Aussems told Goal.
"We want to win the match and we are ready, we have respect for Mathare but we want to move up the table."
Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Ochan, Mainge, Senaji, Kamura, Shivachi, Odhiambo, Tsuma, Nabwire, Owiti, Rupia, Thiong'o.
Match Preview
While AFC Leopards are sitting fourth on the table with 37 points from 19 matches, Mathare are sitting at the bottom with eight points from 19 matches.
Ingwe will be eyeing to seal a double over the struggling side as they won the first round meeting 1-0.
Last season, AFC beat Mathare 3-0 in the first meeting before the second round fixture was called off owing to the coronavirus pandemic and in the 2019 season, Mathare shocked AFC 2-0 in the first meeting before Ingwe recovered to beat them 3-0 in the reverse fixture.