Mathare United vs AFC Leopards: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Ingwe will confront the 'Slum Boys' seeking to bounce back to winning ways after the frustrating draw against Batoto ba Mungu

AFC Leopards will return to FKF Premier League action with a top match against Mathare United at Ruaraka Grounds on Wednesday.

Ingwe's last assignment saw them come from a goal down to force a 2-2 draw against Sofapaka and for them to remain in contention for the title, they must get a win against the 'Slum Boys.'

Game Mathare United vs AFC Leopards Date Wednesday, June 23, 2021 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream StarTimes NONE

Outside Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Mathare United squad Goalkeepers Job Ochieng, and David Okello. Defenders Martin Ongori, Lennox Ogutu, David Ochieng (C), Norman Ogolla, Dennis Ochieng, and Austin Ochieng. Midfielders Cersidy Okeyo, Alphonse Ndonye, John Mwangi, Danson Kago, Boniface Akenga, and Khalid Jumaan. Forwards Tyson Otieno, Klinsman Omulanga, James Kinyanjui, Eugene Wethuli, and Dani Lual.

Mathare United have lost their last three matches in the top-flight and a win will not help them as such, as they are heading toward relegation.

They have suffered three straight defeats - 1-0 against AFC in the first round, 1-0 against Gor Mahia and 1-0 against KCB - and another defeat against Ingwe will surely send them to relegation as they are sitting at the bottom of the 18-team table.

Probable XI Mathare United: Job Ochieng (GK), Ongori, Ogutu, Austin Ochieng, Ogolla, Okeyo, Ndonye, Mwangi, Kago, Otieno, and Omulanga

Position AFC Leopards squad Goalkeepers Jeff Oyemba, Ezekiel Owade, Benjamin Ochan.

Defenders Yusuf Mainge, Washington Munene, Robinson Kamura, Robert Mudenyu, Collins Shivachi, Omar Somobwana, Clyde Senaji, Lewis Bandi. Midfielders Said Tsuma, Peter Thiong’o, Gideon Waja, Fabrice Mugheni, Boniface Mukhekhe, Eugene Mukangula, Collins Shichenje, Austin Odhiambo, Marvin Nabwire, Jaffery Awiti, Musa Saad Forwards Harrison Mwendwa, Elvis Rupia, Hansel Ochieng, Bienvenue Shaka, Steven Otieno, Caleb Olilo, Peter Thiong'o.

AFC Leopards will be keen to bounce back to winning ways and stay in contention for the title after the dropped points against Batoto ba Mungu in Wundanyi.

Coach Aussems has already cautioned his players against underrating Mathare insisting they must work hard to get a win.

"We know how tough it is to play against teams fighting the drop and I don't want a situation where my players will take them [Mathare] for granted," Aussems told Goal.

"We want to win the match and we are ready, we have respect for Mathare but we want to move up the table."

Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Ochan, Mainge, Senaji, Kamura, Shivachi, Odhiambo, Tsuma, Nabwire, Owiti, Rupia, Thiong'o.