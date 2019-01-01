Mathare United v Gor Mahia: Kick off, TV channel, squad news & preview

K’Ogalo will be seeking to better their poor record against the ‘slum boys’ when the two sides clash in a top tie at Kasarani

It is a highly anticipated game due to several factors; Kenyan legend Dennis Oliech is expected to make his debut for the defending champions.

Secondly, Mathare United has been doing well in the league, currently leading the 18-team table with thirteen points, and they are yet to lose a match.

Game Mathare United vs Gor Mahia Date Sunday, January 6 Time 3:00pm Kenyan Time

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be shown live on KTN. Editors' Picks KPL clears Gor Mahia striker Dennis Oliech to make debut against Mathare United

Emery unsure of Cech's Arsenal future

Gor Mahia quintuple doubtful for Mathare United assignment

Solskjaer not expecting January signings at Manchester United

DSTV channel Free-to-air channel NONE KTN Burudani TV

Squads & Team News

Position Missing players Forward Ahmed Ahmad NONE None

The ‘slum boys’ have a full house to pick from since they don't have injured players. However, striker Ahmed Ahmad is out attending to family issue and is expected to return next week.

Probable XI for Mathare United: David Okello, David Owino, James Situma, Johnstone Omurwa, Andrew Juma, Roy Okal, Chrispin Oduor, Cliff Nyakeya, James Kinyanjui, Kevin Kimani and Clifford Alwanga.

Position Missing player Midfielder Kenneth Muguna

For the defending champions, keeper Boniface Oluoch is a major doubt as well as midfielder Kenneth Muguna. Burundian forward Francis Mustafa has been ruled out. Many fans will definitely be interested to see how striker Dennis Oliech performs, but most probably he will come in as a substitute.

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Odhiambo, Otieno, Batambuze, Shakava, Onyango, Wendo, Kahata, Kipkirui, Omondi, Tuyisenge and Juma.

Article continues below

Match Preview

The ‘slum boys’ have conceded just two goals in their first five games so far this season as compared to the defending champions, who have conceded three goals in the four matches played. The latter have already lost two games.

For the past two seasons, Gor Mahia has never taken maximum points from the ‘slum boys’ in the league. The best they have done is a 2-2 draw in both legs last season.

However, in the last twenty meetings, the ‘slum boys’ have registered just three wins, drawn eight times and lost nine times against the Green Army. K’Ogalo will be aiming at bettering their current tally of six points.