Mathare United v Gor Mahia: Kick off, TV channel, squad news & preview
It is a highly anticipated game due to several factors; Kenyan legend Dennis Oliech is expected to make his debut for the defending champions.
Secondly, Mathare United has been doing well in the league, currently leading the 18-team table with thirteen points, and they are yet to lose a match.
|Game
|Mathare United vs Gor Mahia
|Date
|Sunday, January 6
|Time
|3:00pm Kenyan Time
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be shown live on KTN.
|DSTV channel
|Free-to-air channel
|NONE
|KTN Burudani TV
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Missing players
|Forward
|Ahmed Ahmad
|NONE
|None
The ‘slum boys’ have a full house to pick from since they don't have injured players. However, striker Ahmed Ahmad is out attending to family issue and is expected to return next week.
Probable XI for Mathare United: David Okello, David Owino, James Situma, Johnstone Omurwa, Andrew Juma, Roy Okal, Chrispin Oduor, Cliff Nyakeya, James Kinyanjui, Kevin Kimani and Clifford Alwanga.
|Position
|Missing player
|Midfielder
|Kenneth Muguna
For the defending champions, keeper Boniface Oluoch is a major doubt as well as midfielder Kenneth Muguna. Burundian forward Francis Mustafa has been ruled out. Many fans will definitely be interested to see how striker Dennis Oliech performs, but most probably he will come in as a substitute.
Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Odhiambo, Otieno, Batambuze, Shakava, Onyango, Wendo, Kahata, Kipkirui, Omondi, Tuyisenge and Juma.
Match Preview
The ‘slum boys’ have conceded just two goals in their first five games so far this season as compared to the defending champions, who have conceded three goals in the four matches played. The latter have already lost two games.
For the past two seasons, Gor Mahia has never taken maximum points from the ‘slum boys’ in the league. The best they have done is a 2-2 draw in both legs last season.
However, in the last twenty meetings, the ‘slum boys’ have registered just three wins, drawn eight times and lost nine times against the Green Army. K’Ogalo will be aiming at bettering their current tally of six points.