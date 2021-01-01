Mathare United undergo coronavirus tests ahead of Sofapaka clash

The Slum Boys will face Batoto ba Mungu in their belated Premier League start after the StarTimes sponsorship tussle

Football Federation (FKF) Premier League side have undergone mandatory coronavirus tests ahead of their game against on January 9.

The Sofapaka encounter will be the first one for the Slum Boys since they were reinstated by the Sports Disputes Tribunal. Mathare United alongside Zoo FC had been expelled by the FKF over the objection they had against the StarTimes broadcasting deal.

But since the tribunal ruled that the two clubs be reinstated, they have been training in anticipation of their league starts.

More teams

“In line with the regulations that have been set by the Ministry of Sports as well as Football Kenya Federation and in regards to the resumption of competitive sports in the country, the team on Thursday underwent Covid-19 testing,” Mathare United announced on their social media pages.

The first game for the 2008 league champions will be held in Wundanyi on Saturday. Four days after the clash against the Batoto ba Mungu, Mathare United will play Zoo FC before hosting on January 22

The Slum Boys will then travel to Nakuru and face on January 27 before concluding the month’s duties with a game against on January 31.

Although FKF president Nick Mwendwa did not object to the reinstatement of both Mathare United and Zoo, he was categorical the clubs will not enjoy the money from the StarTimes sponsorship.

“We said we will do it, to have the teams back in the league because we don’t have issues with them [the teams] and we also respect the courts,” Mwendwa told Goal in an interview. “However, it is not going to be possible to give them grants from the sponsors, they have refused to recognise the sponsors so how can we give them grants?

Article continues below

“If you don’t sign TV rights then you cannot receive any money, including the one from the main sponsors BetKing.”

Apart from the Mathare United vs Sofapaka game, league leaders will be in action against Bidco United, AFC will host Wazito FC while Zoo will be at Afraha Stadium against Bandari.

On Sunday, there will be three matches - against , vs and Kakamega vs Tusker.