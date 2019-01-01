Mathare United trounce relegation-bound Zoo Kericho in a KPL thriller

Cliff Nyakeya grabbed a brace for the Slum Boys to increase his chances of claiming the Golden Boot Award

returned to winning ways with a 3-1 demolishing of Zoo FC in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match played at Kasarani on Wednesday.

After a tale of missed chances, Mathare United went ahead in the 32nd minute through Cliff Nyakeya who fired home with a low shot after being set up by James Kinyanjui.

The lead lasted for just five minutes as Zoo equalized from the penalty spot through keeper Martin Elungat after Dennis Kawanga was brought down in the area.

James Situma thought he had given Mathare United the lead moments later, but his goal was chucked off by the offside flag. The first half ended even.

Things got harder for Zoo in the 48th minute when Danson Chetambe was dismissed for a second yellow and immediately Mathare United took charge of the match.

Their efforts paid off in the 62nd minute when Clifford Alwanga nodded home from a Nyakeya cross. Nyakeya got his second of the game in the 76th minute with a tap in from close range.

Mathare United had numerous chances to increase their tally but they wasted them and in the end settled for a 3-1 win.