Mathare United to play Sofapaka without dependable defender

The youngster collected his fifth caution on Wednesday in Kericho and will miss the Slum Boys' game against Batoto ba Mungu

will play in their Kenyan Premier League ( ) game on Sunday without the services of defender Juma Andrew.

The 23-year-old has been a key player for the 2008 league champions, helping the team to register numerous positive results in the top tier. However, he will have to watch from the stands after accumulating a fifth yellow card against Zoo FC on Wednesday.

's Juma Lawrence will have to be careful when his team play on the same day.

The midfielder is on four yellow cards and another caution will automatically lock him out of the next game.

Others who are on four yellow cards as well are 's Agwanda Enock, James Kinyanjui of Mathare United, and trio Sven Yidah, Patilah Omotto, and Samuel Olwande.

K'Ogalo, who are the defending champions, are on 41 points, two more than second-placed Kakamega , while 11-time league champions FC are third with 38.