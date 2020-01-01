Mathare United thump Kisumu All-Stars, Wazito FC hold Ulinzi Stars

The Slum Boys picked up a healthy win, as the newbies forced a stalemate against the Soldiers

piled more misery on struggling Kisumu All-Stars after condemning them to a 4-1 loss on Saturday.

Kevin Kimani, Daniel Oteno, Clifford Alwanga and Tyson Otieno scored to ensure Mathare United achieve the double over Kisumu All-Stars.

Eric Ochieng's only goal didn't help as Kisumu All-Stars registered their 17th loss in the Kenyan Premier League this term.

At half-time, Mathare United had already shown their intentions of not only to doing a season double over Otenga , with top scorer Kimani heading powerfully into the net in the 11th minute after receiving a pinpoint pass from Alwanga.

Otieno added the second for the Slum Boys when he collected a pass from Alwanga and clinically slotted the ball past goalkeeper Gad Mathews in the 38th minute.

Alwanga made it 3-0 just two minutes after assisting Otieno to double their lead.

The visitors, who are desperately fighting to avoid the chop after just one season in , pulled one back in the 82nd minute as Ochieng's free-kick took a deflection to wrong-foot Job Ochieng and land at the top corner.

United were not yet done, as they stretched the lead two minutes after conceding when Otieno managed to beat Mathews with a long-range shot.

At Afraha Stadium, Wazito managed to take a point against after forcing a 0-0 draw.

Wazito are on a fine run as they have now avoided defeats in six outings; five matches in the league and one in the match against Egerton FC.

The 0-0 draw in Nakuru is the first stalemate between the KPL newbies and the 2010 champions. They have met five-times, four in the league and once in a friendly tie, since Wazito were promoted for the first time in 2018.

At Moi Stadium in Kisumu, secured a 2-0 win over Posta .

Kisumu Boys Secondary School student Benson Omalla scored for Western Stima in the 59th minute, before Baron Oketch got the second goal in the 85th minute.

The win means the Powermen have now secured five straight wins over Sammy Omollo's Mailmen.

The victory was also the first one for Western Stima since January 8's 2-1 win over Mathare United, while last took a win on January 25 when they dispatched Wazito FC 2-0.

At Sudi Stadium, registered a 0-0 draw against visiting .