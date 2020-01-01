'Mathare United tend to overdo things and lose to Sofapaka' - Mwangi

Batoto ba Mungu have had a good record against the Slum Boys as far as their recent KPL form is concerned

have been losing to because of lack of concentration, striker John Mwangi has claimed.

The two former Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions will clash on Sunday with one point separating them on the table currently, and Mwangi has urged his teammates to get everything right against Batoto ba Mungu this time around.

In the last 23 ties, Sofapaka have won against the Slum Boys 12 times while the latter have recorded just four victories in those matches. Sofapaka won the first leg encounter of the season with a slim margin of 1-0 at Kasarani.

“I can say our greatest undoing has been our lack of concentration when we play Sofapaka. We haven’t performed well against them and that has weighed on us,” Mwangi told the club's website.

“We tend to overdo things but I hope we will get it right on Sunday. Even in our last game against them, we were unfortunate not to get the three points as we played really well especially in the second half.

“If we can recreate that urgency then I am sure that we will come away with the win”

Mwangi returned and played against Zoo FC in the last action for the Eastlands side after an injury sidelined him for close to four weeks. He hopes to fight for a starting berth amid competition from Daniel Lual, James Kinyanjui and Tyson Otieno.

“The competition is stiff. Everyone who has been given a chance to play has shown that he is capable. You look at [James] Kinyanjui, [Tyson] Otieno and they have all stepped up this season with goals and assists,” Mwangi admitted.

“Even new boy [Daniel] Lual is showing that he belongs in this team. It has been hard to try and force my way back but I know that eventually, I will regain the trust of the coaches.

“The competition is also a good thing as it will bring out the best from us and that will only improve the team further.”

The match will kick-off at 13:00 at Kenyatta Stadium.