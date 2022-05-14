Mathare United suspended, relegated; Kariobangi Sharks don't show up vs AFC Leopards

The Football Kenya Federation Transition Committee has confirmed the relegation of Mathare United from the Kenyan top-tier after missing three games.

The 2008 champions have been struggling financially and this has led to poor performances from the playing unit.

It largely contributed to the team dishing out walk-overs to Bandari, Ulinzi Stars and Sofapaka FC in consecutive matches.

What has the Transition Committee said?

"We have in our possession the match officials' reports on your matches...pitting yourselves against Bandari FC, Ulinzi Stars FC and Sofapaka FC and which were scheduled to be played...," read a letter to the Slum Boys obtained by GOAL.

"It is evident therefore that the said matches were not played for the reasons attributed to your team which failed to honour the fixtures and the same were thus awarded to your opponents.

"It is discernible from the foregoing that your team has to date failed to play three matches this season.

"As provided for by... the rules and regulations governing Kenyan Football which states; 'any club in a league format that does not turn up for three fixtures in a season and their explanation... is not accepted in all the three incidences to the FKF National Leagues and Competitions Committee, shall be suspended for the rest of the season, shall be relegated to a lower tier for the next season and may face other disciplinary action.'

"We therefore hereby right to you decreeing that having failed to play three matches in contravention of the above stated rule... Mathare United FC has been suspended from the FKF Premier League 2021/22 season and shall be relegated to the National Super League for the next season."

Leopards, Sharks game fail to kick-off

Meanwhile, at Nyayo Stadium, the match between AFC Leopards and Kariobangi Sharks was not played after the latter failed to show up for the encounter.

AFC Leopards.

Sharks had communicated they will not honour the game but gave no reason for the decision.

"We would like to announce to our fans and followers that our team will not play our away game against AFC Leopards slated for Saturday May 14, 2022," read a statement to their fans.

"We will inform you if or when the league matches resume. We thank our fans and supporters for your continued support."

It is expected Ingwe will be handed the three points, however, this can be changed if Sharks convince the league administrators they had a good reason for skipping the game.