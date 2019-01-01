Mathare United stretch unbeaten run with a win over Kakamega Homeboyz

Cliff Nyakeya could have made it 3-1 in the 50th minute, but he lacked that composure

Mathare United kept their dream of lifting their second Kenyan Premier League title with a 3-2 win against Kakamega Homeboyz on Saturday.

The visitors started the game well, using the flanks to bring in the balls, something that kept the league leaders on toes. It paid dividends in the 10th minute when a perfect cut-back by Peter Thiongo found Allan Wanga, and the veteran striker buried it past the goalkeeper.

Chris Ochieng and Cliff Nyakeya had chances to level matters in the 14th and 18th minutes respectively but failed to take them. With 20 minutes on the clock before, Chrispin Oduor capitalized on James Kinyanjui blunder to level the scores.

Confusion at the back and a calculated move by the ‘Slum Boys’ enabled Oduor to complete his double to hand Francis Kimanzi a deserved lead.

Gabriel Andika had parried Kinyanjui’s shot, and the defenders failed to clear the danger allowing the ball to be played in the danger zone and the attacking midfielder hit the roof of the net.

Nyakeya could have made it 3-1 in the 50th minute, but he lacked that composure. Thiongo had a perfect opportunity four minutes later to level the scores but his shot went wide with the goalkeeper beaten.

Article continues below

The former Gor Mahia Youth player made amends in the 60th minute when he broke clear and kept his cool before sending the goalkeeper the wrong way with a cheeky finish.

Luke Namanda capitalized on the defensive lapse late into the match to make it 3-2, but the hosts held on to return top of the table with twenty points as the unbeaten run continues.