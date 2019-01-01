Mathare United sign goalkeeper Allan Owiny as Posta Ranger rid AFC Leopards

Mathare United has signed goalkeeper Allan Owiny on a short-term deal as the Kenyan Premier League transfer window closed on Friday.

The custodian has previously turned out for Sony Sugar, Muhoroni Youth and Thika United in the local topflight.

Owiny, a deadline day signing, joins a department that also has David Okello as well as the youthful duo of Job Ochieng' and Emmanuel Otieno.

Leaders Mathare United will take on Gor Mahia on Sunday. The ‘Slum Boys’ are top of the log with 13 points, two more than Western Stima.

Meanwhile, Posta Rangers have completed the signing of AFC Leopards striker Ray Omondi.

The mailmen have been doing badly of late, and in a bid to add spark in the attacking front the team has gone for the experienced striker.

Ezekiel Nyati has also been snapped from KCB to add some steel in the defense as explained by Chairman John Tonui.

"We have signed Nyati and Omondi on three-year contracts; they are players who will add value to our team. We have not had a good start and that is why we have decided to strengthen some of the places we felt needed some re-adjustments.

Rangers have only managed to collect three points in the four games played.