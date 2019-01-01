Mathare United should expect improved Posta Rangers - Junior

The two Kenyan Premier League sides will clash on Friday, having claimed the same amount of points in the season so far

defender Harun Junior has warned his teammates to expect a very tough and different Posta on Friday.

Junior was among the scorers when Mathare United last met and defeated 3-1, but the defender claims they will be up against a different opponent altogether.

“The goal against Posta Rangers last season is still fresh in my memory. It was my first goal as a Slum Boy, one which will be with me for a very long time,” Junior told the club's website.

The former Shanzu United defender further warns of a rejuvenated Mailmen, who have only lost one match in the last seven outings.

“When we last played them, Posta Rangers were struggling to beat the [relegation] drop, they were low on confidence,” he added.

“This season, however, they look a much tougher opponent so we face them with a different mindset. It is going to be an exciting match-up, one which we have prepared well for.”

Junior also revealed he would be delighted if he manages to find the back of the net once more.

“If lightning strikes twice at the same place and I score again against them then I will be ecstatic but what is important is to do my job and help the team win,” he concluded.

Both Mathare United and Posta Rangers have 10 points so far but Sammy Omollo's charges enjoy a better goal difference and are a position above their opponents.

The Slum Boys have one game in hand though.