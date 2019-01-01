Mathare United set to miss top scorer Cliff Nyakeya against Western Stima
Mathare United will have to do without the services of their top scorer Cliff Nyakeya when they face Western Stima on Saturday.
The winger has scored five goals this season, but will have to watch the game from the stands following suspension. The former Gor Mahia Junior forward has accumulated a total of five yellow cards already, rendering him ineligible for the crucial match.
Sofapaka will also miss the services of defender Moussa Omar, who is suspended for the same reason, against Chemelil Sugar. Omar has been a rock at the back for Batoto ba Mungu and has been one of the key performers this season.
Another player, who will miss the action against Mathare United is Western Stima defender Mourice Ojwang.