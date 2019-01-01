Mathare United set to miss top scorer Cliff Nyakeya against Western Stima

Sofapaka and the power men have also been affected and will have to do without their key players this weekend

will have to do without the services of their top scorer Cliff Nyakeya when they face on Saturday.

The winger has scored five goals this season, but will have to watch the game from the stands following suspension. The former Junior forward has accumulated a total of five yellow cards already, rendering him ineligible for the crucial match.

will also miss the services of defender Moussa Omar, who is suspended for the same reason, against Sugar. Omar has been a rock at the back for Batoto ba Mungu and has been one of the key performers this season.

Another player, who will miss the action against Mathare United is Western Stima defender Mourice Ojwang.