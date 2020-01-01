Mathare United secure new sponsor in five-year-deal

The 2009 league champions are confident the deal will be beneficial to players as well as the technical bench

Football Federation (FKF) Premier League side have secured betting Triple5bet as their new sponsors for this season.

The Slum Boys have been without a sponsor for the current campaign and it is for this reason the betting firm has come on board.

"This is a milestone for us because Triple5bet have come on board and are ready to work with us," Mathare United chairman Bob Munro said after the sealing of the deal.

"With this deal, the club can comfortably pay the players and run their activities without a problem. It is a plus for us, and as a club, we are going to give our best to ensure we challenge for the league title this season.

"Players do not have a reason not to perform now since their interests are now catered for."

The new five-year deal will now be a plus to the team according to the chairman who insists everyone will gain.

"This sponsorship will not only improve the players but the technical bench as well," Munro stated.

"The staff will benefit as well because it is the motivation needed for the team to work better."

The 2008 league champions are among the four league teams who have not signed the FKF-StarTimes takeover deal stating they are not ready to sign what they are not sure of.

Their game against on Wednesday was postponed as FKF Premier League CEO David Thiru gave them a chance to pass through the deal before signing it.

"In light of your request to peruse the StarTimes contract, and in view of the need to protect both your rights and the rights of other FKF Premier League clubs, the federation has reached a decision to postpone your fixture against Ulinzi Stars," Thiru’s letter to Mathare United and obtained by Goal read.

"The match was scheduled for December 2, 2020, and now pushed to a later date which you will be informed in due course. This will allow you to peruse the StarTimes agreement and decide on the club’s next step.

"Nevertheless, the federation wishes to remind you of your obligation as provided for under article 14 (p), 19, 79, 81 (1), (2), (3) and FKF (2017) and the need to respect the same."