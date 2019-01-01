Mathare United score late to salvage point as Sofapaka win again

Batoto ba Mungu maintained their good run under coach John Baraza after picking a third straight win

Mathare United needed a Chrispin Oduor strike ten minutes before time to share the spoils with hosts Sony Sugar.

Tobias Otieno opened the scoring for the home team in the 64th minute with a perfect free-kick just outside the eighteen yard area. But with ten minutes left, the sugar millers conceded a penalty that was well executed by Oduor to ensure the league leaders get something from the game.

In another league match, John Avire strike was enough to hand Sofapaka maximum points against Nzoia Sugar. After a barren first half, the visitors switched off and allowed the forward to hit what turned out to be the winner in the 56th minute.

Chemelil Sugar and Kakamega Homeboyz settled for a barren draw at Chemelil Complex.