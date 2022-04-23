Mathare United chairperson Bob Munro has blamed the decisions made by Nick Mwendwa’s Football Kenya Federation regime for their current financial struggles.

The Eastlands club is facing an imminent drop from the top tier as they sit at the bottom of the 18-team table with 11 points from 26 games.

Sad Day

"Today [Saturday] is a sad day in the 35-year history of the Mathare Youth Sports Association (MYSA) and Mathare United FC (MUFC),” Munro’s letter seen by GOAL read.

“It’s an especially sad and even painful day for me and the MUFC staff, coaches, players, and their families as well as for the tens of thousands of youth in the Mathare and neighbouring slums who dream of helping themselves and their families escape poverty by someday playing for Mathare United.

"Our financial situation is the result of an escalating series of external factors over the last few years which kept reducing the revenue and/or raising the costs for all our top clubs.

"Those cumulative and financially destabilising external factors included: - the FKF forced expansion of the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) in February 2017.

"The related SuperSport termination of their KPL contract in March 2017, the necessary but difficult Covid-19 suspension of the league for five months in 2020, and the FKF hostile takeover of the Kenyan Premier League in September 2020.

"The FKF failure to pay to clubs a fair share of the KPL broadcast/title rights revenue - the FKF mismanagement of Fifa, government of Kenya and sponsorships funds during 2018-21."

Consequences of Financial Woes

Owing to the financial challenges, the Slum Boys added they are not in a position to host Bandari for a Premier League match on Sunday.

"Sadly, our team is financially unable to host and honour a match for the first time since we started playing in the FKF leagues 28 years ago," the chair’s statement added.

"Coincidentally, we’re scheduled to play Bandari whose head coach, Anthony Kimani, is a MYSA/MUFC legend who captained our 2008 Kenyan Premier League Championship team, whose goalkeeper coach, Wilson Oburu, is a former MYSA/MUFC goalkeeper, and whose lineup includes previous MYSA/MUFC stars such as defender Andrew Juma, midfielders Whyvonne Isuza and Kevin Kimani, and striker Chris Ochieng.

AFC Leopards

"The increasingly negative publicity about FKF also discouraged many companies. The Fifa ban then made the already difficult financial situation of clubs even worse.

"Today, our team is only one among nearly half of our top clubs, especially our community-based clubs, which are now struggling with serious financial problems.

"To have financially stable and competitive clubs and top league, a rigorous rethinking, restructuring and commercially-minded reorientation of FKF and Kenyan football is clearly needed."

Kakamega Homeboyz are currently leading with 54 points, while the defending champions, Tusker, are second with 46 points.