Mathare United reveal main target in the transfer window after KCB defeat

The 2008 KPL champions want a top striker to bolster the forward line after dropping from the top of the log to fourth

Team Manager Vincent Okello has revealed that the club hopes to sign a striker this transfer window.

Okello pointed out that the team needs a front man who will help in converting the numerous chances they have been creating in almost every match.

Mathare United suffered a 0-1 defeat to in Machakos on Wednesday, a result which marked a rather poor run in five matches where they have just picked one win.

“We are looking to sign one or two strikers who will come and help the team score goals. If you look at the statistics you will surely see that we are creating chances and dominating in matches but we are missing that one clinical touch to kill the match for us," Okello told Goal in an interview.

“I am not blaming our current strikers because they are not scoring but what I am saying is that we need another one who will increase the competition in the striking department and help the team in achieving its ambitions by scoring goals.

Okello blamed fatigue after the ‘Slum Boys’ slumped from the top position to fourth on the log and says the current calendar of the Premier League ( ) is very demanding, where teams have to play games after almost three days.

“We have not fallen far behind but it is true we have surrendered the top position in what I can say is all down to player fatigue. You see we have to play games almost every three days and that affects players' performance because of fatigue, he added.

Article continues below

“But I know we will overcome the challenge and get back to our usual winning ways.

"We have not lost hope we are still in the race to hit our targets set in the season start. The coach (Francis Kimanzi), the players and the technical bench all are confident that we will achieve our target because the race is still very much open.”

They drew 0-0 to and against before losing to Kakamega (1-2) and winning over Posta (3-1) in their most recent results.