Mathare United plotting Bandari FC downfall

The Slum Boys haven't defeated the Dockers since 2017 but the newly-appointed coach believes the 2008 champions make a winning start

head coach Ali Salim is going for nothing less than three points against FC in their Kenyan Premier League ( ) opener on Saturday.

This will be the first competitive game for the 2008 league champions as compared to the Dockers, who have played three competitive games in all competitions already.

Salim, who took over from Francis Kimanzi a few weeks ago, believes his charges will start the season on a high.

"This is going to be an exciting game because it involves two good teams, everybody wants to win," Salim told Goal on Saturday.

"Being our [KPL] opening game, we want to start in the best way possible. We are playing at home and in the league, you have to get better results at home to stand a chance of finishing in top positions.

Ali is, however, not expecting to find it easy against the Shield Champions who have also made an impact in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Article continues below

"Their motivation is high we know they want to defeat us as well, and it makes the game even more entertaining. We have to take the scoring opportunities created to stand a chance of winning this game," he concluded.

Interestingly, the last five games between the two teams have ended in draws.

The last time Bandari picked up a win away against Mathare was in May 2017 when they won by a solitary goal scored by Anthony Wambani.