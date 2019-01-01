Mathare United players on strike ahead of Kakamega Homeboyz clash
Comments()
Goal Kenya.
Mathare United players are on strike, Goal can authoritatively reveal.
The players have boycotted training for the third day running as they demand their January and February salary arrears.
"It is true, we've not trained since Tuesday because of January and February salaries and match-winning bonuses and allowances," a player, who did not want to be named, told Goal.
“We have a sponsor but we have never been paid our monthly salary in full. When the sponsor was unveiled, we were told that there would be no delays, but that has not been the case.”
Mathare United joined Gor Mahia players, who boycotted Wednesday’s training session ahead of Thursday’s KPL match against Kakamega Homeboyz.
The 'Slum Boys' are set to play Homeboyz on Sunday.