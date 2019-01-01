Mathare United out in search of an elusive clean-sheet against Gor Mahia

Mathare is top of the table with 13 points, seven above Gor Mahia

Kenyan Premier League leaders Mathare United have foretold the league defending champions-Gor Mahia not to expect another beating when both sides clash on Sunday.

Gor Mahia is yet to beat Mathare United since October 30, 2016, and the ‘Slum Boys’, who boasts of two wins in the last four games, wants to keep a first clean sheet against K’Ogalo in nine games.

Article continues below

“Our goalkeeping department putting in a shift for our third clean sheet of the season against Gor Mahia on Sunday,” Mathare United announced on their social media account.

Francis Kimanzi side has been a thorn in the record champions’ flesh, both on the pitch and online. In the build-up to the much-anticipated clash, Mathare has been taunting Hassan Oktay side with a myriad of online banters.

Mathare is top of the table with 13 points, while Gor Mahia is trailing by only six points after two wins in four games.