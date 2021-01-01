Mathare United's Otieno: Gor Mahia are still a difficult team

The Slum Boys and K’Ogalo will meet for the first time this season after both suffered defeats in their last games

forward Daniel Otieno has warned his teammates from underrating struggling .

The Slum Boys will face the champions in their second Football Federation Premier League game and Otieno is aware of how dangerous Gor Mahia can be despite their loss to .

Both Mathare United and K’Ogalo lost by conceding four goals as the former were defeated 4-2 by in Wundanyi while the latter went down 4-3 in Nairobi.

More teams

“Even though Gor Mahia have started the season badly, they are still a difficult team to get the better of and we must be at our utmost best if we are to do that,” Otieno was quoted by the club’s Facebook page as saying.

“Even more now that they have a new coach. We must work as a team from the first whistle until the last. We didn’t start the season on the right footing last weekend against Sofapaka so we have to make amends and avoid at all costs another disappointing result.”

Otieno scored his first goal for Mathare United against Gor Mahia in November 2019 and was also on target against Batoto ba Mungu during the Wundanyi loss. Van Persie, as he is known, has seven goals for the 2008 Premier League champions and the 2020/21 season is his second with the Eastlands club.

“I scored my first goal for this club against Gor Mahia and it was the winner so it made it more memorable,” he added. “I want to do the same thing [on Thursday]. But most importantly is just to help the team achieve a win, whether it’s with a goal or with a last-ditch tackle.”

Article continues below

Mathare United started their season belatedly after the StarTimes broadcasting deal drove a wedge between them and Football Kenya Federation. It took the intervention of the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) to have them reinstated alongside Zoo FC.

Gor Mahia and are the other clubs who are also yet to endorse the FKF-StarTimes deal but were allowed to continue with the season’s assignments.

The match between K’Ogalo and the Slum Boys will be played at Moi International Sports Complex, Kasarani from 15:00 EAT.