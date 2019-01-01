Mathare United need to produce the same performance at home - Salim Ali

The club has registered three wins while playing at their rivals’ turf and the coach praises his players for showing they can churn out results

head coach Salim Ali has revealed his satisfaction with how his team is playing away games.

Three of their four wins have been registered while playing away from home and Ali has praised his players in how they are fearlessly taking on their rivals.

The Slum Boys were victims of points deduction when , a club they defeated 3-2 at their own turf Awendo Stadium, were relegated for dishing out three walkovers.

“At the moment we are playing with more confidence when we are away. It is why we have won four games away from home if you count the Sony Sugar win. Even our most attacking displays have come on the road," an impressed Ali told the club's portal.

He has challenged the players to replicate the same performances when doing duties in front of their home fans.

“If we can play with the same confidence when we host matches then we will be closer to seeing what this team is capable of,” he added.

The 2008 Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions emerged victors in their last action against Sugar at Muhoroni Stadium and the coach lauded the 4-1 result.

The Sugar Millers' position in the KPL is also precarious after they have given two walkovers already but Ali hopes they would not be relegated thus dealing his side another blow of points deduction.

“We could not afford to drop more points and had to win against Chemelil Sugar,” he concluded.

“The boys responded in the right fashion and as a coach, I can only thank them for getting the job done and ending a tough week for us in a positive way. We just hope that what has happened to Sony Sugar will not happen to Chemelil Sugar.”

Mathare United will next play Kakamega on November 29.