Mathare United name unchanged squad to face Posta Rangers

Job Ochieng’ who returned from suspension has been named on the bench

Francis Kimanzi has trusted the same squad that played to a barren draw against Ulinzi Stars as Mathare United face off with Posta Rangers in Nakuru.

David Okello will be shielded in goal by an unchanged back four that has David Owino and James Situma on the left and right while Andrew Juma and Johnstone Omurwa will partner in the central defense.

Skipper Chrispin Oduor and Mathare United’s top scorer Cliff Nyakeya will operate in the center while Roy Okal will provide defensive cover behind them.

Freekick specialist Kevin Kimani and James Kinyanjui will play either side lead striker Clifford Alwanga.

Job Ochieng’ who returned from suspension, Francis Omondi, Alphonce Ndonye and Chris Ochieng’ have been named on the bench.

Starting XI: David Okello, David Owino, James Situma, Johnstone Omurwa, Andrew Juma, Roy Okal, Chrispin Oduor, Cliff Nyakeya, James Kinyanjui, Kevin Kimani, Clifford Alwanga.

Reserves: Job Ochieng’, Martin Ongori, Arnold Onyango, Alphonce Ndonye, Ahmed Ahmad, Francis Omondi, Chris Ochieng’.