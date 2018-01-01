Mathare United move top of the table with a victory over ten-man Nzoia Sugar

Mathare United picked their second straight victory in the Kenyan Premier League following a 3-0 win over Nzoia Sugar on Saturday.

The Millers got a double blow having been forced to play over an hour with a man down following an early red card on Collins Wakhungu.

Nzoia Sugar started their campaign with a 1-0 win over Zoo but Nicholas Muyoti, who joined the Millers last June after Bernard Mwalala left for Bandari lacked sufficient knowledge of stopping Francis Kimanzi.

Nzoia Sugar’s bad day that began early in the week after the hosts were forced to play away in Kakamega following a ban on their home ground-Mumias Complex. But Kimanzi did not show any remorse to the home side, playing away from home.

Clifford Alwanga missed a golden chance from outside the edge when he fired a well-cut pass from a lively Cliff Nyakeya over the bar. On the other half, Hunsel Ochieng blew away another opportunity for the home side with his displacement even though a direct shot on target could have been a better option.

Wakhungu was sent off in the 24 after a nasty challenge on James Situmaa and it took Mathare only one minute to open the score. Nyakeya buried the ball in the net after he capitalized on the poor defending by the host.

Despite playing a man less, Nzoia Sugar never coiled their tails before the former champions. A quick break saw Patrick Otieno come close to giving Nzoia an equalizer, but David Okello came off his line right in time for a crucial save.

Andrew Juma connected Kevin Kimani's freekick to double Mathare's advantage before Crispin Oduor extended Nzoia’s woes with a third goal in the 60th minute.

Despite a late rally, Mathare held their nerve to hand Nzoia Sugar a first defeat of the season. The victory left Mathare temporarily top of the log with six points and five goals.