Mathare United midfielder James Kinyanjui called to Emerging Stars' squad

The winner of the clash between Kenya and Sudan will tackle Libya or Nigeria in the third and final qualifying round

’s James Kinyanjui has been called up to the U-23 squad ahead of the African Cup of Nations cum Olympics qualifying match against Sudan.

Kenya went down 2-0 to Sudan in the first leg played on Wednesday and they will need at least a 3-0 victory to progress to the next phase.

With such a demanding task ahead of Tuesday’s clash, coach Francis Kimanzi has beefed up the squad with the inclusion of Kinyanjui who joins Mathare United teammates Andrew Juma, David Owino and Arnold Onyango in the Emerging Stars squad.

Meanwhile, coach Kimanzi has refused to write off the team's chances.

Article continues below

“We still have a chance on Tuesday despite the two-goal deficit and I am confident that we will get a positive result. It’s a game that I think we were unlucky not to have picked up something. We gave out our all and I believe we should have had a better result.”

The winner of the third-round will book a place in the Africa U-23 Cup of Nations set for in November.

The competition will act as a qualifier to the 2020 Summer Olympics in .