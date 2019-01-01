Mathare United midfielder Cliff Nyakeya wary of Sony Sugar threat

Nyakeya is the currently club’s top scorer with six goals, level with Sony Sugar's Derrick Otanga

ace Cliff Nyakeya is expecting to face a tougher when the Kenyan Premier League ( ) hits week 22.

Mathare United, who drew their last match against , will hope to see off the seventh-placed Sugar Millers, who beat Posta 2-1 in week 21.

Nyakeya believes the unpredictability of their Wednesday opponents is something to worry about.

“I expect a tough match because Sony is a team that can attack and defend as well. They played very well against and were unlucky not to pick a point. They have also been winning both home and away so on a good day it’s difficult to break them down,” Nyakeya told the club’s official portal.

The midfielder has urged his teammates to start scoring early goals in order to regain their winning touch. The ‘Slum Boys’ last won a match against late last month and were beaten in the next one by .

“We have been playing well but results have not been going our way. It’s been long since we won two matches in a row. We just have to go back to what worked for us in the first leg; score early and keep clean sheets," Nyakeya added.

“Once we get into a rhythm, the confidence will be back and we will return to where we belong. There is a very small gap between the leading pack and mid-table sides so it’s high time we start collecting maximum points."

The last match between the two sides ended in a 1-1 draw with Tobias Otieno and Chrispin Oduor scoring the goals.