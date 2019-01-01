Mathare United midfielder Cliff Nyakeya wary of a 'formidable' KCB

Frank Ouna side is second from bottom with a point from four matches

Mathare United has been told to be extra cautious when they face off with KCB in the Kenyan Premier League match on Wednesday.

The 'Slum Boys' will tackle a KCB side that is yet to pick a victory in five games, but Cliff Nyakeya thinks that the Bankers' poor record will act as extra motivation to their opponents.

Frank Ouna side is second from bottom with only a point from four matches, but Nyakeya, the club's top scorer so far with three goals has warned his colleagues not to be fooled by the log.

“I expect a tough match because KCB has nothing to lose, we are the league leaders so we have a lot to play for. KCB also have a good team, it’s just that they have not gelled. We played them in pre-season and on a good day they are a formidable side,” said Nyakeya.

The tie, to be staged at the Kasarani stadium, will be the third home game for Francis Kimanzi’s charges who have picked a win and a draw at the same venue this season.

“Our last home game (against Ulinzi Stars) ended in a draw and we still regret dropping those two points. We created so many chances but did not score. We are focused not to repeat that so there will be no margin for error against KCB,” he added.

“We want to maintain that record and remain top because we had an equally good start last year but we lost concentration along the way.

“Our last match against Posta showed that this team has come of age. Last season we would have cracked under such pressure and ended up drawing or losing. But this year we are a more mature side so it’s all about maintaining the momentum,” Nyakeya told Mathareunited.co.ke.

Mathare United is on top of the table with 10 points.