Mathare United midfielder Cliff Nyakeya returns ahead of weekend clash against AFC Leopards

Mathare surrendered the league leadership following five-game winless run

top scorer Cliff Nyakeya has returned to the squad right in time ahead of the weekend clash against AFC .

Nyakeya, who has scored five league goals for Francis Kimanzi missed the last two games having picked an injury in the game against .

“Head coach Francis Kimanzi has been boosted by the return of Cliff Nyakeya from injury,” Mathare United confirmed the injury update.

Nyakeya, who has been called to the Harambee Stars provisional squad for Afcon and Chan championship, trained with the rest of Mathare United squad through the week at the Goan Institute and Kimanzi will be hoping that his presence will steer the team to a first league victory in six games.

The midfielder missed the ‘Slum Boy’s back to back defeats against and .

Mathare is third on the log with 26 points, two adrift of leaders while AFC Leopards is sitting second from bottom in the 18-club competition.