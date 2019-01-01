Mathare United make one change against Kakamega Homeboyz

Tyson Otieno, Ahmed Ahmad and Clifford Alwanga starts from the bench

Mathare United have made one change against Vihiga United in the Kenyan Premier League match.

Goalkeeper David Okello has replaced Allan Owiny in goal, with Job Ochieng named on the bench.

Starting XI: 1.David Okello (GK) 16.David Owino 28.James Situma 19.Johnstone Omurwa 12.Andrew Juma 22.Roy Okal 29.Chrispin Oduor (C) 11.Cliff Nyakeya 17.James Kinyanjui 7.Kevin Kimani 9. Chris Ochieng’

Subs: 30.Job Ochieng' (GK) 20. Martin Ongori 8. Alphonce Ndonye 5. Francis Omondi 27.Tyson Otieno 10.Ahmed Ahmad 21.Clifford Alwanga