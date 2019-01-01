Mathare United make five changes against Posta Rangers

Cliff Nyakeya has been handed the central attacking role with John Mwangi and Kevin Kimani set to operate from the wings

Head coach Francis Kimanzi has made five changes to his starting squad ahead of their match against Posta .

In the absence of the injured Allan Owiny, Kimanzi has called in keeper David Okello while Harun Junior and Martin Ongori will join Andrew Juma and James Situma at the back.

The coach has picked Roy Okal for defensive duties while skipper Chrispin Odour, who is back from injury, will be assisting him to man the midfield.

Mathare United XI: 1.David Okello, James Situma, Martin Ongori, Harun Junior, Andrew Juma, Roy Okal, Cliff Nyakeya, Chrispin Oduor, John Mwangi, Kevin Kimani and Clifford Alwanga.

Subs: Job Ochieng’, Arnold Onyango, James Kinyanjui, Alphonce Ndonye, Tyson Otieno, Ronald Reagan and David Owino.