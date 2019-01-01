Mathare United keeper Allan Owiny eyes third clean sheet against Bandari

The Ugandan has made eight appearances since joining the ‘Slum Boys’, conceding 10 goals and keeping two clean sheets

keeper Allan Owiny has vowed to keep a third clean sheet when they face on Saturday.

The ‘Slum Boys’ will travel to Mbaraki Stadium for the first and second of the table clash and Owiny, who joined the club in January, has already kept two consecutive clean sheets in the last two matches against Zoo and AFC .

The keeper is now confident that he will keep the good record going against the table toppers. “I’m glad that I have finally got the clean sheets. It has taken time because I needed to get some understanding with the defense,” Owiny told the club’s official website.

A win over Bandari will see Mathare United return to the top of the log with 32 points and Owiny believes that an away win is achievable with the right approach.

“It’s important that we limit our mistakes and ensure we get goals upfront. It’s possible to keep another clean sheet, three points will be a big boost to our quest for the title.

“We have to remain close to the leading pack to be considered worthy title contenders. We have a big chance to return to the top, it’s all about taking our chances.”