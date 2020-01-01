Mathare United intend to end Western Stima's Moi Stadium dominance - Owino

The Slum Boys have been unable to pick up a win in the last seven matches between them since beating the Powermen 1-0 in 2012

Defender David Owino hopes will bring to an end 's Moi Stadium dominance when the two sides clash in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) on Wednesday.

Mathare United last won against the Powermen on their own turf in July 2012, but Owino believes they are ready to end their poor run during the mid-week KPL clash.

“Since I have been with Mathare United we have never managed to come out with three points away to Western Stima. They are always a hard nut to crack especially at home,” Owino told the club's portal.

“The plan as always is to win the game and we will try and do so [on Wednesday] though we do know it will be tough.

“Especially taking into account how well Western Stima have been playing this season. But we are up for the challenge and we intend to get the three points.”

Owino will clash with Western Stima's Henry Onyango, who were raised and played together in local competitions in Kibra before joining their KPL sides.

The Mathare United defender says it will be a moment to savour playing against the attacking midfielder.

“Henry [Onyango] and I are Kibra boys. We know each other well and going up against him is always something I look forward to,” added Onyango.

“It’s not only him but there are many other players in the KPL from Kibra and it is always amazing when we come up against one another.”

Article continues below

The Powermen are fifth on the table with 27 points while Mathare United are ninth with six fewer points going into KPL's matchday 15.

The match between Western Stima and Mathare will kick-off at 15:00 EAT.