Mathare United and Posta Rangers share the spoils

The Mailmen recorded their third consecutive goalless draw against the Slum Boys in the top-tier game

and settled for a goalless draw in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) game played on Friday.

The 2008 league champions came into the match in high spirits following their 2-1 away win against Kisumu All-Stars last weekend. It was the Slum Boys' first away win this season and coach Salim Ali was aiming at building from the result.

Having also registered goalless draws against and Wazito, the Sammy Omollo-led charges were aiming at winning against a side they fell to twice last season.

However, neither of the two teams could get a goal after 90 minutes despite the numerous chances created.

After the match, Omollo admitted there is work that is needed to be done in the attack.

"Defensively we have done well, four clean sheets in a row is good for us," the tactician told Goal after the match.

"We need to sharpen in the attacking front; three games without a goal is not good. Yes, we have been playing quality sides, but we need to sharpen and change the draws to wins."

The result puts Kariobangi Sharks in the eighth position after as many games. They have accumulated a total of 11 points, level with Mathare United, who are a place lower after seven games.