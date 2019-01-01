Mathare United head coach Francis Kimanzi warns against underrating AFC Leopards

Ingwe are currently lying one place from the bottom of the 18-team league and will be seeking to halt a losing streak

head coach Francis Kimanzi has conceded that it will be tough against AFC when the two sides face off in a league match on Saturday.

The two sides have not been doing well of late in the top tier, but it is AFC Leopards, who are deep in the relegation zone and needs maximum points to surge upwards.

Kimanzi says his team has to step up and get something from the former champions. “It is not going to be an easy match, we all know what has been going on and that makes it interesting.

Article continues below

"Yes, we have not been playing well of late but it is something we are working on, we hope to bounce back. It is a motivation to us, but as I said it will not be easy.

“I do not have any injury concerns, everyone is available and working harder to get into the team,” Kimanzi told Goal in an interview.

Mathare United are second on twenty-six points, with Ingwe down in the 17th position with just ten.