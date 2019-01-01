Mathare United head coach Francis Kimanzi insists it is still early to discuss title

Mathare United coach Francis Kimanzi says his team will take a game at a time.

Despite sitting on top of the table with 20 points and with an unbeaten record, the ‘Slum Boys’ tactician has dismissed claims that they are the favorites to win the league title this season.

"It's a long journey, we have just done eight rounds so there are many more to come. We will continue taking each game at a time, the most important thing is to be more efficient every time we step onto the pitch and ensure we give fans something to smile about," he told Mathareunited.com.

The ‘Slum Boys’ opened a two-point lead between them a second-placed Bandari after a 3-2 win against Kakamega Homeboyz on Saturday. Chrispin Oduor scored a first-half brace but they needed a Cliff Nyakeya magic to cancel out Allan Wanga and Luke Namanda equalizers for the win.

The leaders will face Vihiga United in the round of nine matches on Sunday.