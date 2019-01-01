Live Scores
KPL

Mathare United head coach Francis Kimanzi insists it is still early to discuss title

Last updated
Comments()
Stafford Ondego/Goal Kenya.
The ‘Slum Boys’ tactician has dismissed claims that they are the favorites to win the league title this season

Mathare United coach Francis Kimanzi says his team will take a game at a time.

Despite sitting on top of the table with 20 points and with an unbeaten record, the ‘Slum Boys’ tactician has dismissed claims that they are the favorites to win the league title this season.

Article continues below

"It's a long journey, we have just done eight rounds so there are many more to come. We will continue taking each game at a time, the most important thing is to be more efficient every time we step onto the pitch and ensure we give fans something to smile about," he told Mathareunited.com.

Editors' Picks

The ‘Slum Boys’ opened a two-point lead between them a second-placed Bandari after a 3-2 win against Kakamega Homeboyz on Saturday. Chrispin Oduor scored a first-half brace but they needed a Cliff Nyakeya magic to cancel out Allan Wanga and Luke Namanda equalizers for the win.

The leaders will face Vihiga United in the round of nine matches on Sunday.

Next article:
'Why not?' - Hazard drops another Real Madrid move hint & denies he'd join Man Utd
Next article:
All over for Real Madrid? No team has ever overhauled a 10-point gap at this stage to win La Liga
Next article:
'Your granny is a w***e!' Thierry Henry's Monaco nightmare going from bad to worse
Next article:
Ronaldo set to plead guilty to tax fraud during Real Madrid spell and accept suspended prison sentence
Next article:
Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino lauds Salah’s ‘unselfish’ gesture
Close